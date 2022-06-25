WFPSO: Man injured in officer involved shooting after firing multiple rounds at deputies

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting after he shot multiple rounds at West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after they responded multiple times to a residence in St. Francisville involving a man causing a disturbance.

According to officials, Deandrick Brown, 24, has a history of mental illness and was reported by family members to be off his medication and threatening violence toward them. Officials stated Brown was causing the disturbance at a residence on Indian Mound Road on Friday, June 24.

The WFPSO stated that they received another 911 call indicating Brown had a firearm. Responding deputies encountered Brown walking toward them on Indian Mound Rd and when Brown saw the deputies, he began firing toward them, striking the officer’s marked vehicles.

The sheriff’s office stated that deputies then returned fire, striking Brown. Deputies immediately treated brown until EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. No deputies were injured.

Sheriff Brian Spillman issued the following statement: “I’m thankful none of our deputies were hurt or killed today. They were placed in a life -or-death situation and, using their training and skills, were able to eliminate a deadly encounter.” WFPSO has turned the investigation over to Louisiana State Police.

