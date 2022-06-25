Oppressive heat continues, but not for long

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High heat continues to start the weekend with another heat advisory and near triple digit heat. We’ll also be close to a record, as we’ve been the past few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 25 (wafb)

Expect mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the upper 90s, feeling like 105 to 110.

Highs will start to drop as the big ridge of high pressure that’s been keeping us hot, will finally retreat to the west starting Sunday.

This should allow rain chances to sneak into the area at 30% Sunday, and slightly better chances going into next work week.

Due to increased moisture, clouds, and rain chances, highs will be in the lower 90s much of next week. As for the tropics, there is a wave in the Atlantic with a medium chance of development in the next few days. If it becomes the next storm, it’ll be Bonnie. Stay tuned.

