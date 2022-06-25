Ask the Expert
Oppressive heat continues, but not for long

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 25
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High heat continues to start the weekend with another heat advisory and near triple digit heat. We’ll also be close to a record, as we’ve been the past few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 25
Expect mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the upper 90s, feeling like 105 to 110.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 25
Highs will start to drop as the big ridge of high pressure that’s been keeping us hot, will finally retreat to the west starting Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 25
This should allow rain chances to sneak into the area at 30% Sunday, and slightly better chances going into next work week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 25
Due to increased moisture, clouds, and rain chances, highs will be in the lower 90s much of next week. As for the tropics, there is a wave in the Atlantic with a medium chance of development in the next few days. If it becomes the next storm, it’ll be Bonnie. Stay tuned.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 25
