Free HIV rapid testing offered

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A free HIV rapid testing event is being offered in Baton Rouge on Saturday, June 25 as part of National HIV Testing Day across the United States.

The free testing will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at CareSouth Medical and Dental located at 3140 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The testing is free and confidential, according to CareSouth.

The first 50 people to get tested will also receive a $25 gift card. Getting tested and knowing your HIV status can help you stay healthy, according to experts.

More details about the event and CareSouth can be found at the website caresouth.org.

