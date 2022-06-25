Ask the Expert
Deputies search for man accused pouring acid, bleach on victim’s face

Deputies: Roseland man wanted for domestic charges
Deputies: Roseland man wanted for domestic charges(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROSELAND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of pouring acid and bleach on someone’s face during a reported domestic violence related incident.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, James Ballard, 35 is wanted on several charges.

On June 22, deputies responded to a home in Roseland where Ballard allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the victim’s face, causing chemical burns.

Authorities reported the victim also had major bruising to her body, including a punctured lung and a damaged ear drum.

Ballard currently has outstanding warrants for the following charges:

(1) count - Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery

(1) count - Domestic abuse battery - child endangerment

(1) count - Protective order violation

(1) count - false imprisonment

(9) counts - failure to appear

Chief Travis asks that anyone with information on Ballard’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

