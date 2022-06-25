Community rallies together for citywide public safety assembly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Enough is enough. That’s the message a local organization is hoping to convey during a citywide public safety assembly on Saturday, June 25.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to bring together a diverse group of people to take a stand against the uptick in violence and public safety concerns in East Baton Rouge Parish.

You can stop by Galvez Plaza behind City Hall from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to participate.

The address is 238 North Blvd.

