Community rallies together for citywide public safety assembly
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Enough is enough. That’s the message a local organization is hoping to convey during a citywide public safety assembly on Saturday, June 25.
Organizers say the purpose of the event is to bring together a diverse group of people to take a stand against the uptick in violence and public safety concerns in East Baton Rouge Parish.
CLICK HERE TO RSVP.
You can stop by Galvez Plaza behind City Hall from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to participate.
The address is 238 North Blvd.
Click here for more information.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.