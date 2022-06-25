Ask the Expert
BRPD investigating homicide on Renoir Avenue

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives from the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a homicide on Renoir Avenue near North Carrollton Avenue.

The body of Kimberly Dean, 49, was discovered by investigators around 11 p.m. Friday. She was found suffering from apparent trauma, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

