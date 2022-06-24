Woman crashes car into Mary Lee Donuts on O’Neal Lane Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman crashed a car into a doughnut shop on O’Neal Lane early Friday morning.

According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the woman was nude at the time of the accident.

She reportedly tried to run away and attack EMS personnel during the incident.

Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital. (Jane Bae)

After laying in the street, the woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated for mental issues.

According to a store employee, no one was at a the business at the time of the incident.

Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital. (Jane Bae)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.