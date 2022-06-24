Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU lands coveted N.C. State first baseman Tommy White

North Carolina State's Tommy White (47) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on...
North Carolina State's Tommy White (47) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C.(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson has made added a huge piece to his team in North Carolina State’s Tommy White according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rodgers. White set the NCAA freshman home run record with NC State this past season.

White hit 27 home runs for the Wolfpack in 55 games played. He hit .362 with 85 hits, 12 doubles and 74 RBI.

LSU is looking to build on the roster that was one game away from the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Tigers have added two players so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal adding Creighton pitcher Dylan Tebrake, the Big East Pitcher of the Year and Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda. Two key areas where LSU struggled last season, the Tigers did not have a true starting pitcher and defensively they committed 82 errors.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Vanderbilt's Christian Little pitches in an NCAA college baseball game against Eastern Kentucky...
REPORT: LSU adds Vanderbilt’s RHP Christian Little
LSU Women's Basketball
Mikaylah Williams, No. 1 prospect in the country, commits to LSU women’s basketball
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
2022 NBA Draft: SEC Sixth Man of the Year LSU’s Tari Eason drafted No. 17 by Rockets
Arch Manning
Arch Manning commits to Texas