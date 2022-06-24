Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU adds Vanderbilt’s RHP Christian Little

Vanderbilt's Christian Little pitches in an NCAA college baseball game against Eastern Kentucky...
Vanderbilt's Christian Little pitches in an NCAA college baseball game against Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson continues to add to his team that was one game away from the NCAA Super Regionals and has added his fourth transfer in Vanderbilt right-hander Christian Little via the NCAA Transfer Portal according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Little had a 4-4 record in two seasons with the Commodores with a 4.65 ERA while striking out 95 batters in 81.1 innings of work. He joins Creighton pitcher Dylan Tebrake who was a two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year.

The Tigers have also added Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda and coveted North Carolina State first baseman Tommy White who set the NCAA freshman record for home runs last season with 27.

