Missing teen last seen in Morganza

MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Point Coupee Fire District 2 are searching for a missing teenager last seen in Morganza.

16-year-old Landon Miller was last seen on June 23 at his home in Pointe Coupee Parish.

He is described to be 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Miller is a junior firefighter.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Department at (225) 694-3737 or Chief Edwards at (225) 425-6286.

