Mikaylah Williams, No. 1 prospect in the country, commits to LSU women’s basketball

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mikaylah Williams, the top-ranked player in the country for 2023, announced she has committed to LSU.

Williams announced her decision to play for the LSU Tigers, led by Head Coach Kim Mulkey, in a post on social media.

“Grateful for the process and excited to announce where I will be playing college basketball,” Williams wrote.

Towards the end of the video, the Bossier, La., Parkway High School player reveals a purple LSU t-shirt, confirming her decision.

