Louisiana impacts of Roe v. Wade reversal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Across the country, people are reacting to the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In Louisiana, the reversal makes abortion illegal right away, with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Pro-life advocate Charles Carpenter was outside the Delta Clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, June 24. He said he and others have been waiting for this decision for years.

“We feel that it is 50-plus years that this law has been law and in that time, there are over 63 million babies that have been killed,” said Carpenter. “We feel that this curse that has been upon this land will be removed by this.”

On the other hand, pro-choice advocates like Angela Adkins are saddened by the news.

“This ruling will not stop someone who does not want to be pregnant any longer,” said Adkins. “That’s what the other side cannot understand. This will not stop someone who wants to abort their pregnancy. And so, we are going to begin to see women take drastic measures to end their pregnancies. That’s what is coming.”

Even after the decision, Adkins said their fight is not over.

“We want to mobilize people and fight this because the fight is not over. The Supreme Court is wrong and we will fight until this is a legal right again here in Louisiana, absolutely,” explained Adkins.

And Carpenter said they will continue helping women and infants.

“There is a different story for every mother that comes out here, and the ones that choose to keep their baby through Baton Rouge Right to Life and Bethany Church, we have funds available to them to meet those needs immediately,” he added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.