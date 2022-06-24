Lots of talent on display at Manning Passing Academy

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - The day after announcing his commitment to the University of Texas, quarterback Arch Manning was at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux.

The camp was started by his grandfather and namesake, along with his former Super Bowl-winning quarterback uncles, Peyton and Eli.

The first family of football was back at Nicholls State on Friday, June 24, to help groom the next crop of gridiron talent. A record 45 college quarterbacks were invited to assist the Manning family, while getting the chance to improve their game as well.

The weekend event is also a reunion for LSU’s Myles Brennan and Texas A&M’s Max Johnson. After sharing the same quarterback room for two years, the two will be on the opposite sides of the field when the Tigers and Aggies meet up in College Station this November.

Right now, the two are roommates and camp counselors on the same field.

