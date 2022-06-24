Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Lots of talent on display at Manning Passing Academy

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - The day after announcing his commitment to the University of Texas, quarterback Arch Manning was at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux.

The camp was started by his grandfather and namesake, along with his former Super Bowl-winning quarterback uncles, Peyton and Eli.

The first family of football was back at Nicholls State on Friday, June 24, to help groom the next crop of gridiron talent. A record 45 college quarterbacks were invited to assist the Manning family, while getting the chance to improve their game as well.

The weekend event is also a reunion for LSU’s Myles Brennan and Texas A&M’s Max Johnson. After sharing the same quarterback room for two years, the two will be on the opposite sides of the field when the Tigers and Aggies meet up in College Station this November.

Right now, the two are roommates and camp counselors on the same field.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Mikaylah Williams, No. 1 prospect in the country, commits to LSU women’s basketball
Springfield Bulldogs
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Springfield Bulldogs
Mikaylah Williams, No. 1 prospect in the country, commits to LSU women’s basketball
Mikaylah Williams, No. 1 prospect in the country, commits to LSU women’s basketball
Lots of talent on display at Manning Passing Academy
Lots of talent on display at Manning Passing Academy