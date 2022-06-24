La. officials react to US Supreme Court decision on abortion

In the decades since Roe v. Wade, nearly 60 million innocent lives were lost to abortion; today, the bleeding stops as the United States Supreme Court has overturned that historic and dreadful judicial activism.

In its opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the majority of Supreme Court Justices agreed with Attorney General Jeff Landry – declaring that Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood were wrongly decided. In response, Attorney General Landry issued the following statement:

“This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice in it and be glad. Today, along with millions across Louisiana and America, I rejoice with my departed Mom and the unborn children with her in Heaven!

The Supreme Court has finally returned to the Constitution and delegated power back to the people. Our State’s representatives, held accountable by their constituents, should – and now again can – determine abortion policy not the federal government.

As noted in both my legal brief to the Supreme Court and the majority’s opinion: the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.

Because of the Court’s ruling in this case about a Mississippi law limiting abortions after 15 weeks of gestation with exceptions for health emergencies and fetal abnormalities, Louisiana’s trigger law banning abortion is now in effect.

My office and I will do everything in our power to ensure the laws of Louisiana that have been passed to protect the unborn are enforceable, even if we have to go back to court.

As the chief legal officer for our State, I will continue defending Louisiana’s pro-life laws and working to ensure the health and safety of women and their babies.