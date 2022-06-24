Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Inaugural Eric Dooley Jaguar Golf Classic tees off in Baton Rouge

Check in begins ay 7 a.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can meet the Head Coach of the Southern University Jaguars on the golf course on July 7.

The inaugural Eric Dooley Jaguar Golf Classic will take place at the BREC Santa Maria Golf Course.

Check in begins at 7 a.m.

Tee off is at 8 a.m.

Proceeds raised from the golf classic will go directly to support the Southern University football team.

The Jaguar Nation and the Baton Rouge community are invited to attend.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital.
Car crashes into Mary Lee Donuts on O’Neal Lane Friday morning
pickleball
Preventing Pickleball injuries
The Healthy Men Project kicks off at BRG Ascension on Saturday
The Healthy Men Project kicks off at BRG Ascension on Saturday
Car crashes into Mary Lee Donuts on O'Neal Lane
Car crashes into Mary Lee Donuts on O'Neal Lane