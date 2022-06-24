Inaugural Eric Dooley Jaguar Golf Classic tees off in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can meet the Head Coach of the Southern University Jaguars on the golf course on July 7.

The inaugural Eric Dooley Jaguar Golf Classic will take place at the BREC Santa Maria Golf Course.

Check in begins at 7 a.m.

Tee off is at 8 a.m.

Proceeds raised from the golf classic will go directly to support the Southern University football team.

The Jaguar Nation and the Baton Rouge community are invited to attend.

