House fire on South Riveroaks Drive displaces family, 2 pets

One adult, two children, and two dogs were able to make it to the neighbor's house and call 911.
(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a house fire Thursday night displaced a family of three, along with two pets.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened in the 9800 block of S. Riveroaks Dr., not far from Sharp Rd., just before 10 p.m.

One adult, two children, and two dogs were able to make it to the neighbor’s house and call 911.
(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the carport.

One adult, two children, and two dogs were able to make it to the neighbor’s house and call 911.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the carport.

One adult, two children, and two dogs were able to make it to the neighbor’s house and call 911.
(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced family.

Officials say residents stated they were outside cutting grass when their kids told them there was a fire in the house.

The occupant ran into the house and discovered a fire in the garage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

