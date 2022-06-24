Ask the Expert
Healthy Men Project encouraging men to be more proactive about their health

The Healthy Men Project is returning to the Baton Rouge General Ascension hospital.
The Healthy Men Project is returning to the Baton Rouge General Ascension hospital.(Baton Rouge General)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Healthy Men Project is returning to the Baton Rouge General Ascension hospital.

It’s happening Saturday, June 25 from 8 to 10 a.m. The hospital is located at 14105 Hwy. 73 in Prairieville, near I-10.

The event encourages men ages 30-50 to be more proactive about their health. Sixty-five percent of men say they avoid going to the doctor as long as possible. Experts attribute this to various reasons, but two big ones are stigmas and the “superhero syndrome.”

Registration is required at brgeneral.org/healthymen.

Most men (82%) said they try to stay healthy to live longer for family and friends who rely on them, in an annual Cleveland Clinic survey. Experts reported only half get that all-important preventative care.

Attendees will have several opportunities to check in on their health. Following the screenings, attendees will have a one-on-one consultation with a BRG provider to discuss their results. Screenings include:

  • Cholesterol, Glucose and Blood Pressure Test
  • Grip Strength and Balance Assessment
  • Body Fat % Scale and Waist Circumference Check
  • Thermal imaging and ankle-brachial (ABI) screenings with Cardiovascular Institute of the South
  • Eye assessments with Williamson Eye Center
  • Sleep assessments with BRG’s Sleep Center

For more information, visit brgeneral.org/healthymen.

