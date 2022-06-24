Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Excessive Heat Warning issued as dangerous heat continues

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of our area today, but Baton Rouge to New Orleans and the Northshore eastward to the Mississippi coast have been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24(WAFB)

Heat index values continue to be the driver for the advisories and warnings, with those in the Heat Advisory area expected to see peak heat index values between 108°-112° while those in the Excessive Heat Warning could see heat index values topping 112°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24(WAFB)

Otherwise, it will be another day of near-record heat, with my forecast calling for a high of 99° in Baton Rouge and today’s record sitting at 100°, last set in 2009.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24(WAFB)

Rain chances are posted at 20%, with isolated, mainly afternoon storms expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24(WAFB)

Heat will continue to be the big story into the weekend, although actual high temperatures should begin to see a little separation from the standing records. We’re still looking at upper 90s on both days, with Saturday’s rain chances around 20%, climbing to 30% on Sunday. The heat index will continue to be an issue, peaking between 105°-110° for most, so additional heat advisories appear likely.

Our relentless heat should finally break next week as high pressure shifts to our west and a cold front approaches and stalls along the northern Gulf Coast. Highs will return to near-normal levels, generally topping out in the low 90s. Rain chances will also return to summertime norms, running 40%-50% through next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24(WAFB)

In the tropics, a rather unusual early season tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is garnering a good bit of attention. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has increased development odds to 50% over the next 5 days as it journeys westward across the open Atlantic. This one will likely be on our radar for a while since it is still about 5 days from reaching the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Weather Graphic on June 23, 2022
Excessive Heat Warning for metro area Friday
WAFB's Jeff Morrow provides an update on Thursday night's weather forecast.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, June 23
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, June 23
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, June 23
WAFB's Jeff Morrow provides an update on Thursday afternoon's weather forecast.
FIRST ALERT 3 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, June 23