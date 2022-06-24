Excessive Heat Warning issued as dangerous heat continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of our area today, but Baton Rouge to New Orleans and the Northshore eastward to the Mississippi coast have been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 24 (WAFB)

Heat index values continue to be the driver for the advisories and warnings, with those in the Heat Advisory area expected to see peak heat index values between 108°-112° while those in the Excessive Heat Warning could see heat index values topping 112°.

Otherwise, it will be another day of near-record heat, with my forecast calling for a high of 99° in Baton Rouge and today’s record sitting at 100°, last set in 2009.

Rain chances are posted at 20%, with isolated, mainly afternoon storms expected.

Heat will continue to be the big story into the weekend, although actual high temperatures should begin to see a little separation from the standing records. We’re still looking at upper 90s on both days, with Saturday’s rain chances around 20%, climbing to 30% on Sunday. The heat index will continue to be an issue, peaking between 105°-110° for most, so additional heat advisories appear likely.

Our relentless heat should finally break next week as high pressure shifts to our west and a cold front approaches and stalls along the northern Gulf Coast. Highs will return to near-normal levels, generally topping out in the low 90s. Rain chances will also return to summertime norms, running 40%-50% through next week.

In the tropics, a rather unusual early season tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is garnering a good bit of attention. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has increased development odds to 50% over the next 5 days as it journeys westward across the open Atlantic. This one will likely be on our radar for a while since it is still about 5 days from reaching the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean.

