Car crashes into Mary Lee Donuts on O’Neal Lane Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car crashed into a doughnut shop on O’Neal Lane early Friday morning.

A store employee confirmed, the accident happened around 2 a.m. when a woman allegedly drove through the front Mary Lee Donuts located in the 800 block of O’Neal Lane.

According to the worker, no one was at a the business at the time of the incident.

Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

