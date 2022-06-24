Ask the Expert
Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., son of former LSU star, taken No. 3 overall by Rockets

FILE - Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots a 3-pointer over Vanderbilt guard Jamaine Mann...
FILE - Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots a 3-pointer over Vanderbilt guard Jamaine Mann (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 16, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. Smith is one of the top forwards in the upcoming NBA draft. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BROOKLYN N.Y. (WAFB) - Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., the son of former LSU star Jabari Smith Sr., has been selected No. 3 overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Smith Jr. was the 2022 Southeastern Conference Freshman Player of the Year, averaging 16.9 points per game for the Tigers.

Smith Jr. scored a career-high 31 points against Vanderbilt while also knocking down seven three-pointers, also a career-high while starting all 34 games for Auburn. In his lone season at Auburn, he was named a member of the All-SEC First Team, an All-SEC Freshman, and a Second-Team All-American.

The Auburn Tiger became the school’s first-ever Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and John R. Wooden Award finalist.

His father played for LSU from 1998-2000 and was a second-round draft pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2000 NBA Draft.

