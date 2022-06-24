2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Springfield Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Week 2 of Sportsline Summer Camp wrapped up in Springfield on Friday, June 24.

The Bulldogs have almost everybody back from last season.

Head coach Ryan Surpas is optimistic about a team that was 4-6 last year but only lost four seniors and returns its entire offensive line, plus its quarterback and top two running backs.

As a sophomore, Jatorius Buggage was a workhorse, piling up 346 yards in a single game late in the season behind that O-line that only figures to get better. Another sophomore, Nick Fletcher, shared the load and both are back, along with a quarterback who’s just a sophomore now in Luke Husser.

Although Serpas added he’d like to shore up the receiving game during 7-on-7 work like has been seen the last few weeks, there’s definitely a feeling that if the Bulldogs keep improving, then they can flip that losing record to a winning one and not bow out with a blowout in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs like they did last year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.