2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Broadmoor Bucs

Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 9 featured the Broadmoor Bucs on Thursday, June 23. There’s only one way for the team to go and that’s up.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 9 featured the Broadmoor Bucs on Thursday, June 23. There’s only one way for the team to go and that’s up.

Broadmoor was 0-10 last year and hasn’t had a winning season in over a decade. The last time it happened was 2011.

Even with the watered-down playoff system, the Bucs’ last appearance in the postseason was 11-11-11.

They’re 6-62 since 2015.

