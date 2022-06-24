2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Broadmoor Bucs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 9 featured the Broadmoor Bucs on Thursday, June 23. There’s only one way for the team to go and that’s up.

Broadmoor was 0-10 last year and hasn’t had a winning season in over a decade. The last time it happened was 2011.

Even with the watered-down playoff system, the Bucs’ last appearance in the postseason was 11-11-11.

They’re 6-62 since 2015.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.