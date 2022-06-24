Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2022 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Dyson Daniels with No. 8 overall pick

FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a...
FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland.(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Dyson Daniels with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Daniels played for the G League Ignite.

Daniels joined the Ignite from the NBA Global Academy, an elite basketball training center at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, Australia.

Last season for the Ignite the 6-foot-6 guard Daniels averaged 11.9 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 30% from behind the arc. He also grabbed 5.9 rebounds while dishing out 4.4 assists per game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
2022 NBA Draft: SEC Sixth Man of the Year LSU’s Tari Eason drafted No. 17 by Rockets
Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft,...
Magic take Duke’s Paolo Banchero with 1st pick in NBA draft
FILE - Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots a 3-pointer over Vanderbilt guard Jamaine Mann...
Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., son of former LSU star, taken No. 3 overall by Rockets
FILE - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies...
Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes sentenced for scuffle with LA police