1,200 Entergy customers in Baton Rouge impacted by planned power outage
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least 1,200 Entergy customers were impacted by a planned power outage following a car crash in Baton Rouge on Friday, June 24.
According to David Freese, a spokesman with Entergy Louisiana, a car hit a utility pole near Highland Road and Nelson Drive, causing several downed power lines.
Freese added in order for Entergy to safely make repairs, crews had to temporarily de-energize electric equipment in the area.
Customers living in the Kenilworth neighborhood were also impacted between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.