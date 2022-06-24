1,200 Entergy customers in Baton Rouge impacted by planned power outage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least 1,200 Entergy customers were impacted by a planned power outage following a car crash in Baton Rouge on Friday, June 24.

According to David Freese, a spokesman with Entergy Louisiana, a car hit a utility pole near Highland Road and Nelson Drive, causing several downed power lines.

Freese added in order for Entergy to safely make repairs, crews had to temporarily de-energize electric equipment in the area.

Customers living in the Kenilworth neighborhood were also impacted between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

