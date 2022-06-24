Ask the Expert
1,200 Entergy customers in Baton Rouge to be impacted by planned power outage

Utility officials said a vehicle hit a pole on Virginia Street near East Buchanan Street, causing multiple downed power lines.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least 1,200 Entergy customers will be impacted by a planned power outage following a car crash in Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon.

According to David Freese, a spokesman with Entergy Louisiana, a car hit a utility pole near Highland Road and Nelson Drive, causing several downed power lines.

Freese says in order for Entergy to safely make repairs, crews will have to temporarily deenergize electric equipment in the area.

Customers living in the Kenilworth neighborhood may also be impacted between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

