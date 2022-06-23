Ask the Expert
Zucchini Salad with Lemon, Herbs and Ricotta

Zucchini Salad with Lemon, Herbs and Ricotta (June 23, 2022)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ricotta, or “twice-cooked,” is a soft milky curd used in many Italian dishes for flavoring and texture. It is added to marinated zucchini here for a refreshing, tangy yet sweet salad. Toasted sesame seeds and chopped pistachios add richness along with a crisp, nutty texture to contrast the zucchini and Ricotta. It’s the best of ALL WORLDS!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Serving

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchinis (about 8 ounces each)

2 tbsps lemon juice

2 tbsps minced fresh rosemary

½ cup whole-milk Ricotta cheese

1 tsp honey

Kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 tbsps finely chopped pistachios

1 tsp sesame seeds

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

2 tsps grated lemon zest

½ cup lightly packed fresh mint, roughly chopped

½ cup chives, cut into (1-inch) pieces

Flaky sea salt to serve, optional

Method:

In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, rosemary, honey, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Set aside. Halve zucchini lengthwise and scrape out seeds with a spoon, discarding seeds. NOTE: The zucchinis are seeded to ensure the soft cores don’t release liquid that would dilute the other flavors. Slice zucchini ⅛- to ¼-inch thick on the diagonal. Toss in lemon juice and honey mixture. Let stand for 15 minutes, tossing once or twice. NOTE: Don’t marinate the zucchini for longer than 15 minutes or the slices will turn limp.

In a medium skillet over medium heat, combine pistachios and sesame seeds. Toast 2 minutes or until fragrant, stirring often. Set aside to cool. In a small bowl, combine ricotta, oil, lemon zest, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Add mint and chives to the zucchini mixture, tossing to mix. Adjust seasoning to taste with salt and pepper. To serve, transfer zucchini salad to a serving platter and dollop ricotta mixture on top. Sprinkle with pistachio and sesame then drizzle with additional oil. Sprinkle with sea salt, if desired.

