Salvation Army hosts baby formula, diaper giveaway

Parents will have an opportunity to receive free formula and diapers for their babies.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army is offering a helping hand to parents struggling right now to find formula and diapers for their babies.

The organization will be giving away free baby formula and diapers at three locations on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. until noon or until they run out:

  • The Salvation Army Church: 4025 W. Brookstown Dr. BR, LA 70805
  • Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church: 9700 Scenic Hwy. BR, LA 70807
  • Greater Beulah Baptist Church: 955 E. Polk St. BR, LA 70802

To qualify, you will need to show a picture ID and original birth certificate for your child(ren). No copies will be accepted.

