Record number of animal surrenders reported at local shelters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the cost of living going up some people are struggling to keep their pets. Companion Animal Alliance reports their intake numbers are higher than ever.

“It’s been a hard year so this year our intake is higher than it’s ever been,” executive director Jillian Sergio said.

CAA is reporting a 40 percent increase in animal surrenders this year.

“We’re actually looking to trend in taking about 11,000 animals this year when we typically only take in about 8,000,” Sergio said.

It could be because of the economy, she adds.

“I think we’re seeing the repercussions of an economic fallout after the pandemic inflation is going up, costs are rising, people are getting evicted, people are having to move and when you’re having to make these hard life decisions, sometimes that means finding somewhere else for your pet,” Sergio said.

Dogs are coming in so fast, that they have to put them in temporary kennels in hallways just to make room.

“The animals coming in people don’t want them here, but they just kind of feel like they have no other choice now,” Sergio said.

But she said there are options if you are struggling to take care of your pet.

“We have a pet food pantry, we can maybe help with some pet food we can help with supplies, maybe some containment if you’re moving and you need a kennel so if you’re at this point, where you feel or you feel you’re going to get at that point, contact us, let us see if we can help you keep your pet.”

If you find a stray pet, Sergio recommends posting it on social media, putting flyers around your neighborhood, and asking your neighbors before taking the pet to a shelter.

“It’s sad for the people, it’s sad for the animals and it’s sad for our staff when we sometimes have to make some decisions we don’t want to because we have so many animals in our care,” Sergio said.

This weekend, Companion Animal Alliance will have a free adoption event. You can adopt any dog or cat that’s ready to go, all you need to do is sign their adoption agreement.

