Public hearing planned for storm victims to learn about state resources, plans

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Community Development will host a public hearing on Thursday, June 23 in Hammond, La. to give residents affected by Hurricane Ida information on what resources are available and provide the next steps on how to begin the process toward receiving help.

The allocated funding for Hurricane Ida combined with the allocated funding for Hurricanes Laura and Delta brings the total funding available for recovery from these storms to more than $2.25 billion for Louisiana. (Louisiana Office of Community Development)

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Tangipahoa Parish Clausen Building located at 15485 W. Club Deluxe Road.

Residents living in the following parishes are invited to attend:

Ascension

East Baton Rouge

Livingston

St. Helena

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Washington

Homeowners affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta are encouraged to take the program survey HERE .

Officials say completing the survey is the critical first step for residents to receive assistance.

