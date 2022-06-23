Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Public hearing planned for storm victims to learn about state resources, plans

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Community Development will host a public hearing on Thursday, June 23 in Hammond, La. to give residents affected by Hurricane Ida information on what resources are available and provide the next steps on how to begin the process toward receiving help.

The allocated funding for Hurricane Ida combined with the allocated funding for Hurricanes...
The allocated funding for Hurricane Ida combined with the allocated funding for Hurricanes Laura and Delta brings the total funding available for recovery from these storms to more than $2.25 billion for Louisiana.(Louisiana Office of Community Development)

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Tangipahoa Parish Clausen Building located at 15485 W. Club Deluxe Road.

Residents living in the following parishes are invited to attend:

  • Ascension
  • East Baton Rouge
  • Livingston
  • St. Helena
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Washington

Homeowners affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta are encouraged to take the program survey HERE.

Officials say completing the survey is the critical first step for residents to receive assistance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Genetic risk of suicide attempts
Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department are searching for a pair of women accused of...
Gonzales Police search for pair accused of using lost debit card to go on shopping spree
Health benefits of IV therapy
Health benefits of IV therapy
What are the health benefits of IV therapy?
What are the health benefits of IV therapy?