Public hearing planned for storm victims to learn about state resources, plans
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Community Development will host a public hearing on Thursday, June 23 in Hammond, La. to give residents affected by Hurricane Ida information on what resources are available and provide the next steps on how to begin the process toward receiving help.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Tangipahoa Parish Clausen Building located at 15485 W. Club Deluxe Road.
Residents living in the following parishes are invited to attend:
- Ascension
- East Baton Rouge
- Livingston
- St. Helena
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Washington
Homeowners affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta are encouraged to take the program survey HERE.
Officials say completing the survey is the critical first step for residents to receive assistance.
