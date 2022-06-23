Pot left on stove cause of overnight house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An unattended pot on the stove was the cause of a house fire overnight, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The BRFD responded to the fire just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 in the 9300 block of Southmoor Dr., near Goodwood Blvd.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the front of the house, with the residents of the home safe outside.

Crews say they found fire in the kitchen extending to the attic above the stove. They were able to contain it to that area.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced occupants.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.