Mosquito Abatement & Rodent Control gets approval to spend $4.5 million of their own funds on new helicopter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control is getting a new helicopter to help them kill mosquitoes.

On Wednesday, members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved the agency to amend their 2022 current expense budget to be able to spend $4,549,533.00 to purchase the new helicopter.

“It’s going to enhance our program and increase efficiency, so we’re able to combat mosquitoes much more efficiently,” said Michael Becker, director of the East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control.

The agency known as MARC (Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control) has a dedicated tax millage which is governed by the Metro Council. So, any big-ticket items they’re looking to spend money on must be approved by council members.

“It is a high price item, but we have already saved for this. It’s in our fund balance, it’s not new money or anything like that and we’ve been carefully planning for it, so we do have the money to purchase it,” said Becker.

Becker says the agency plans on reducing its tax millage further in the future, to align with its budget and needs.

“We looked at other options and this is the one that is going to work best for our program and suit our needs,” said Becker.

