Michigan teen’s trial in school shooting moved to January

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge has postponed a murder trial until January in the case of a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and wounding others at a Michigan high school.

Lawyers for Ethan Crumbley say a September trial date wouldn’t leave enough time to go through evidence and prepare. The Oakland County prosecutor’s office didn’t object.

Judge Kwame Rowe set a trial for Jan. 17.

The 16-year-old Crumbley is charged with murder and other crimes in the November shooting at Oxford High School.

Earlier that day, his parents were summoned to discuss the boy’s disturbing drawings on a math assignment, but they declined to take him home. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

