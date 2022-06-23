La. leaders, drivers share mixed reactions over President Biden’s proposal to suspend federal gas tax

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just about everyone has felt the pain at the pump.

“I did. $13. That’s all I can spare right now. That’s it,” Audrey Claiborne said.

President Biden proposed suspending the federal tax on gasoline for three months to ease some of the pressure at the gas station.

The plan could save the average driver about 18 cents a gallon for regular gas, and 24 cents for diesel.

“Having some relief at the pumps, albeit temporary, three months of saving some money would mean a lot to families who are having a hard time,” Congressman Troy Carter said.

But some wonder if it will make a difference.

“It’s a band-aid on a much larger issue,” Tommy Faucheaux, president of The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association (LMOGA).

Faucheaux said he wants leaders to look at methods that could provide a long-term answer.

“We don’t have a focus on domestic production because of the policies that his administration puts in place,” Faucheaux said.

Congressman Garrett Graves said he fully supports a plan to cut the cost of gas, but he wants to see a permanent plan, not a temporary one.

Plus, he said a gas tax holiday could damage future transportation projects like the Mississippi River Bridge and I-10 expansion that are critical to the Baton Rouge area.

“You’ve got to keep in mind that the gas tax right now, whether it be on the state or federal level, it’s actually the user fee that funds our traffic solutions and our transportation solutions,” Graves said.

The President said the brief pause would not be enough to impact the federal transportation fund.

Graves believes the President will have a tough time getting the proposal approved.

“This proposal would have a tough road making it through congress and being able to get any kind of support even from the democratic side, much less the republican side,” Graves said.

“Every little bit helps, but at the same time, after three months it’s going back to $13, $15, and you have to decide what you can afford to put in your gas tank,” Claiborne said.

Congressman Troy Carter said this is just a small step to a much bigger plan.

“This is not just a one and done. There’s not going to be one single issue that solves the crunch at the pumps. It’s going to be a combination of things. While this is a temporary measure, it’s three months of relief, and I would ask people the question that suggests that this is not enough, we all agree this is not enough, but every little bit helps,” Carter said.

Congress will have to approve the proposal before it can go into effect.

