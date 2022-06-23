Juvenile injured in early morning shooting, police say
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge left a juvenile hurt.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive, not far from Florida Boulevard.
A juvenile male was reportedly shot, authorities say.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
