Juvenile injured in early morning shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge left a juvenile hurt.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive, not far from Florida Boulevard.

A juvenile male was reportedly shot, authorities say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.