Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Juvenile injured in early morning shooting, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge left a juvenile hurt.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive, not far from Florida Boulevard.

A juvenile male was reportedly shot, authorities say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Genetic risk of suicide attempts
Public hearing planned for storm victims to learn about state resources, plans
Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department are searching for a pair of women accused of...
Gonzales Police search for pair accused of using lost debit card to go on shopping spree
What are the health benefits of IV therapy?
What are the health benefits of IV therapy?