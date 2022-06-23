Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Health benefits of IV therapy, restoring hydration and immunity in the body

Lake Urgent Care Hydration and Wellness is one of the many places offering IV therapy.
Lake Urgent Care Hydration and Wellness is one of the many places offering IV therapy.(Lake Urgent Care Hydration and Wellness/Facebook)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - IV therapy is becoming more common in Baton Rouge.

It offers health benefits like hydration, anti-aging, improved immune system, minimized anxiety, reversed symptoms of hangovers and more.

Lake Urgent Care Hydration and Wellness is one of the many places offering IV therapy. They are celebrating their grand opening Thursday, June 23, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 123 Lee Dr. in Baton Rouge.

They have IV therapy treatments to help restore balance within the body, and leave you feeling rejuvenated. All treatments last 45 minutes to an hour.

You can learn more here:

• https://www.facebook.com/events/480179577243191/ 

• https://lakeurgentcare.com/iv-therapy/?fbclid=IwAR01pIDHvqTn7jz_QWI1_xsSUCoNTuY1TcoZbo58dmhIzmu6z8oQgljUIdE

• https://www.facebook.com/LakeUrgentCareHydrationandWellness/?ref=page_internal

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department are searching for a pair of women accused of...
Gonzales Police search for pair accused of using lost debit card to go on shopping spree
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 23
Another Heat Advisory as high temps flirt with records, triple digits
An accidental fire at a townhome in Baton Rouge was started by a grill, fire officials reported.
Accidental townhome fire on Aubin Lane started by grill
An unattended pot on the stove was the cause of a house fire overnight, according to officials...
Pot left on stove cause of overnight house fire, officials say