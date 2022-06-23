Health benefits of IV therapy, restoring hydration and immunity in the body

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - IV therapy is becoming more common in Baton Rouge.

It offers health benefits like hydration, anti-aging, improved immune system, minimized anxiety, reversed symptoms of hangovers and more.

Lake Urgent Care Hydration and Wellness is one of the many places offering IV therapy. They are celebrating their grand opening Thursday, June 23, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 123 Lee Dr. in Baton Rouge.

They have IV therapy treatments to help restore balance within the body, and leave you feeling rejuvenated. All treatments last 45 minutes to an hour.

You can learn more here:

• https://www.facebook.com/events/480179577243191/

• https://lakeurgentcare.com/iv-therapy/?fbclid=IwAR01pIDHvqTn7jz_QWI1_xsSUCoNTuY1TcoZbo58dmhIzmu6z8oQgljUIdE

• https://www.facebook.com/LakeUrgentCareHydrationandWellness/?ref=page_internal

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.