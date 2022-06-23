Ask the Expert
Gonzales Police search for pair accused of using lost debit card to go on shopping spree

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department are searching for a pair of women accused of finding a lost debit card and using it to go on a shopping spree.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, between 2:13 p.m. and 4:06 p.m. on Friday, June 10, the women allegedly went on the shopping spree after finding a lost Chase debit card at Murphy’s Express located at 130 S. Airline Hwy.

The women visited and purchased items at four local stores within the City of Gonzales, police say.

There are visible tattoos on the women, officials added.

If anyone has any information concerning the identity or whereabouts of the pictured females, please contact Detective James Poe at 647-9572 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

