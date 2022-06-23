Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Genetic risk of suicide attempts

(MGN/WTVG)
By Milvionne Chery and Roque Correa
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Are there factors that can increase someone’s risk of attempting suicide?

The CDC considers suicide a serious health problem. In 2020, more than one million people in the U.S. made a suicide attempt and about 45,000 died by suicide. Suicidal behaviors have been strongly linked to mental disorders, but researchers involved in one of the largest genetic studies on suicide attempts say there may also be a genetic factor.

Every 11 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies by suicide.

“Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States and it’s top three among young adults and adolescents,” says Douglas Ruderfer, associate professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Main risk factors for suicide attempt include depression and mental health disorders, but researchers from an international suicide genetics consortium say risk factors may also be hidden within our DNA. They looked at the DNA sequence of 500,000 people – 30,000 were people who attempted suicide.

Ruderfer explains to Ivanhoe, “What we found is that there actually is independent genetic risk that is contributing directly to suicide attempt that is not simply through the risk for psychiatric disorders.”

The researchers identified that increased risk from a region on chromosome seven. Even after controlling for psychiatric disorders, that risk was still significant.

MD/PhD student at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, JooEun Kang, says, “It really supports the idea that there’s no one risk factor that just defines suicide attempts.”

Genetics is just one of many factors but ‘genetics is not destiny,’ according to Ruderfer.

“The hope would be to take that information and to use it as a pathway to understand ways in which we can both reduce risk or find strategies to intervene,” he adds.

About 260 researchers from 20 countries contributed to this study. For every person who dies by suicide, they are 20 attempts. If you are someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-talk (1-800-273-8255). Starting in July, this number will be replaced by a three-digit hotline number that is easier to remember, 9-8-8. This number is not yet operational during the switchover.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Public hearing planned for storm victims to learn about state resources, plans
Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department are searching for a pair of women accused of...
Gonzales Police search for pair accused of using lost debit card to go on shopping spree
Health benefits of IV therapy
Health benefits of IV therapy
What are the health benefits of IV therapy?
What are the health benefits of IV therapy?