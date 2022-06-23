Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Download the new Ascension Parish app

Phone generic graphic
Phone generic graphic(Pexels)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Leaders in Ascension Parish have announced a brand new mobile application to service residents within the parish.

Through the app, you can stay informed, report issues, check in with parish services, plus much more.

The app is available for a free download through the Apple App Store or through the Google Play Store, just search “Ascension Parish.”

Android users can click here to download the app.

iPhone users can click here to download the app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Deadly crash under investigation.
Man dies after SUV rear-ends dump truck, LSP says
Craving crawfish? Find the cheapest crawfish in Baton Rouge as of late April 2021
Community Crawfish Cook-off coming to Rhorer Plaza this weekend
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl
Coast & Climate: Lindsay Cooper