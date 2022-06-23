Download the new Ascension Parish app

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Leaders in Ascension Parish have announced a brand new mobile application to service residents within the parish.

Through the app, you can stay informed, report issues, check in with parish services, plus much more.

The app is available for a free download through the Apple App Store or through the Google Play Store, just search “Ascension Parish.”

Android users can click here to download the app.

iPhone users can click here to download the app.

