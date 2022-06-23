Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on burglary, other charges

L'Derrick Johnson
L'Derrick Johnson(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department needs help in locating a man wanted on charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

According to BRPD, L’Derrick Johnson, 39, is 5-foot-6 and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux announced her retirement after 43 years.
LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux announced her retirement after 43 years
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
1 lane is closed on College Drive northbound due to gas leak