CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on burglary, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department needs help in locating a man wanted on charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

According to BRPD, L’Derrick Johnson, 39, is 5-foot-6 and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website.

