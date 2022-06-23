Community Crawfish Cook-off coming to Rhorer Plaza this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge community is coming together for a crawfish cook-off this Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. downtown.

The Orange Cloud Network along with Mayor Pro Tempore, Lamont Cole, are teaming up to host the inaugural “Community Crawfish Cook-Off.”

The Orange Cloud Network is a mental wellness resource platform, founded by for LSU basketball player and NBA star, Tyrus Thomas.

According to organizers, 15 contestants will boil over 1,000 pounds of crawfish, donated by Louisiana Seafood, for a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize.

Plus, 300 “community judges” will receive a random 3 lb. selection of crawfish, corn and potatoes.

Points will be awarded in 4 categories:

- Overall appearance

- Ability to peel crawfish

- Taste of crawfish

- Taste of sides

Those scores will be tallied to crown a champion.

There will be a live DJ, music, face painting and games for kids.

You can stop by Rhorer Plaza located at 200 North Blvd. to participate.

The event is apart of Mayor Broome’s Summer of Hope initiative.

