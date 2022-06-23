Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Community Crawfish Cook-off coming to Rhorer Plaza this weekend

Craving crawfish? Find the cheapest crawfish in Baton Rouge as of late April 2021
Craving crawfish? Find the cheapest crawfish in Baton Rouge as of late April 2021(tcw-wafb)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge community is coming together for a crawfish cook-off this Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. downtown.

The Baton Rouge community is coming together for a crawfish cook-off this Saturday, June 25...
The Baton Rouge community is coming together for a crawfish cook-off this Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. downtown.(WAFB)

The Orange Cloud Network along with Mayor Pro Tempore, Lamont Cole, are teaming up to host the inaugural “Community Crawfish Cook-Off.”

The Orange Cloud Network is a mental wellness resource platform, founded by for LSU basketball player and NBA star, Tyrus Thomas.

According to organizers, 15 contestants will boil over 1,000 pounds of crawfish, donated by Louisiana Seafood, for a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize.

Plus, 300 “community judges” will receive a random 3 lb. selection of crawfish, corn and potatoes.

Points will be awarded in 4 categories:

- Overall appearance

- Ability to peel crawfish

- Taste of crawfish

- Taste of sides

Those scores will be tallied to crown a champion.

There will be a live DJ, music, face painting and games for kids.

You can stop by Rhorer Plaza located at 200 North Blvd. to participate.

The event is apart of Mayor Broome’s Summer of Hope initiative.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Phone generic graphic
Download the new Ascension Parish app
Dancing for a Cause is just around the corner, and members are getting ready for their...
Dancing for a Cause finalizes last steps before fundraiser
Meet Chef Celeste Gill
Louisiana Weekend Juneteenth Events