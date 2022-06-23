College Drive northbound is closed due to gas leak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College Drive northbound is closed from Perkins to Interstate 10 due to a gas leak according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials state that the Baton Rouge Fire Hazmat is on the scene of a natural gas line leak on College Drive at Concord.

BRFD states that crews were digging in the area and ruptured the line. Entergy Gas is on scene to repair the line.

