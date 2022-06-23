Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

College Drive northbound is closed due to gas leak

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College Drive northbound is closed from Perkins to Interstate 10 due to a gas leak according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials state that the Baton Rouge Fire Hazmat is on the scene of a natural gas line leak on College Drive at Concord.

BRFD states that crews were digging in the area and ruptured the line. Entergy Gas is on scene to repair the line.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

Interstate lane closure on I-10 westbound and I-12 westbound.
Overnight partial lane closure on I-10, I-12 westbound
A group in the Baton Rouge area has concerns about how construction on I-10 could impact...
‘Where are we supposed to go:’ Concerns grow over future hurricane evacuation plans during I-10 construction
A van could be seen wedged against a guardrail on the Miss. River Bridge around 6 a.m.
All lanes open after traffic crash causes I-10 West to shut down
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Highway in St. James Parish reopened after closure due to chemical release