BRPD investigating deadly shooting at Benny’s on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Benny’s Car Wash on Perkins Road.

According to officials, one person has been killed. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update it once more information is provided.

