Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at Benny’s on Perkins Road

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the Benny's Car Wash on...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the Benny's Car Wash on Perkins Road on June 23, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Benny’s Car Wash on Perkins Road.

According to officials, one person has been killed. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update it once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

Capitol Park Museum
Two new exhibits open at Capitol Park Museum
Members of the Baton Rouge Community Street Team discuss the Heal the Block event being held on...
Summer of Hope continues with Heal the Block event
Phone generic graphic
Download the new Ascension Parish app
Deadly crash under investigation.
Man dies after SUV rear-ends dump truck, LSP says