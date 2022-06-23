Another Heat Advisory as high temps flirt with records, triple digits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Big-time heat will continue to be our primary concern today, with another Heat Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 23 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 23 (WAFB)

Similar to what we saw on Wednesday, highs will top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with heat index values peaking in the 105°-110° range for many, and perhaps even higher in spots.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 23 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 23 (WAFB)

Today’s forecast high of 99° would be good enough to tie the record last set in 2009.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 23 (WAFB)

Isolated showers and t-storms are expected to develop by the afternoon, with rain chances on the order of 20%-30%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 23 (WAFB)

Little change is expected into the weekend as high pressure remains in control. Highs will range from the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with additional Heat Advisories likely to be issued for the area. Rain chances will run 20% or less for Friday and Saturday, but we may see a slight bump upward by Sunday as the high pressure dome slowly shifts westward.

A noticeable change in the large-scale pattern should finally take place next week as high pressure slides to our west, allowing a ‘cool’ front to approach the region from the north. Highs should gradually ease down into the low to mid 90s, closer to normal, rather than the upper 90s we’ve seen as of late. The departing ridge and approaching front should also result in more storms, with daily rain chances posted at 40%-50% through the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 23 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.