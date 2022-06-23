Accidental townhome fire on Aubin Lane started by grill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire at a townhome in Baton Rouge was started by a grill, fire officials reported.

The fire started around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Aubin Lane, just off of I-12 and Cedarcrest Avenue Wednesday, June 22.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames coming from the detached carport of the townhome.

An accidental fire at a townhome in Baton Rouge was started by a grill, fire officials reported. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

They made their way into the yard and were able to stop the fire before it could spread to the home.

A resident arrived on scene and stated that they were cooking on a grill and had to leave.

An accidental fire at a townhome in Baton Rouge was started by a grill, fire officials reported. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Fire investigators determined that the grill being to close to combustible materials started the fire.

RELATED LINK Pot left on stove cause of overnight house fire, officials say

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.