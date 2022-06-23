Accidental townhome fire on Aubin Lane started by grill
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire at a townhome in Baton Rouge was started by a grill, fire officials reported.
The fire started around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Aubin Lane, just off of I-12 and Cedarcrest Avenue Wednesday, June 22.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames coming from the detached carport of the townhome.
They made their way into the yard and were able to stop the fire before it could spread to the home.
A resident arrived on scene and stated that they were cooking on a grill and had to leave.
Fire investigators determined that the grill being to close to combustible materials started the fire.
