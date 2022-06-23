2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Scotlandville Hornets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, June 21, featured a visit with the Scotlandville Hornets, which welcome a new head coach in Ryan Cook.

Cook spent the last four years at Madison Prep and now replacing Lester Ricard, who left Scotlandville last December following a three-year stay with the Hornets.

This is actually Cook’s second stint with Scotlandville, as he was also an assistant during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Hornets return just six starters but one of them is star senior quarterback Zae Teasett, who is certainly one of the most talented players around.

Teasett received SEC offers from Arkansas and Ole Miss, leading a program that went 6-4 last year and lost to St. Paul’s in overtime of the Division I quarterfinals.

