2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Parkview Baptist Eagles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parkview Baptist was stop No. 8 for Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, June 22.

The Eagles are entering year four with head coach Stefan LaFors, the former Christian Life star and Louisville Cardinals quarterback.

During 7-on-7 action at St. Amant, junior quarterback Abram Johnson fired his share of touchdowns to senior wide receiver Jaylen Richardson.

After an 0-3 start last season, Parkview went on to win seven of its next eight games, including a playoff triumph over St. Michael, before losing to runner-up E.D. White.

Coach LeFors is replacing his offensive line coach, his defensive line coach, and his special teams coordinator but the Eagles feel good about where they’re headed.

