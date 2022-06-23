Ask the Expert
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Episcopal Knights

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second week of Sportsline Summer Camp began Monday, June 20, with a look at the Episcopal Knights.

Head coach Travis Bourgeois has been with the school since 1995 and has been the Knights’ head coach since the year 2000.

Cameras caught the Knights in the summer heat, working recently during 7-on-7 action at U-High and St. Amant.

The Knights have gone 9-1 each of the last two seasons, with their only loss coming in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

This season, Episcopal returns just three starters on offense and five on defense, losing such talented players as offensive weapons: Ethan Carmouche and Thomas D’Armond, along with four offensive linemen and all-state linebacker David Cresson.

The hope is the younger players of the last two seasons have been paying attention and will now continue the success as the program’s new leaders.

