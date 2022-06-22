Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police

A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage situation. (WABC)
By Sonia Rincon
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A young woman, held hostage at a home in New York City, is now safe thanks to her smart thinking.

The Grubhub order for a breakfast sandwich and a burger at 5 a.m. Sunday was nothing unusual for the employees at the Chipper Truck Café.

What was strange was the note under the additional instructions section.

It was clearly hastily written, saying to call the cops, have them come with the food and not make it obvious.

“She was basically saying to bring the police with the delivery,” Alice Bermejo said.

Alice Bermejo, who owns the business with her husband, said he got a call from the worker who saw the order come up on the screen.

“They’d seen the note on the order, and they called my husband saying, ‘What should we do?’ And he was like, ‘Call the police,’” she said.

The order came from an address in the Bronx, where authorities say a 32-year-old man was holding a 24-year-old woman against her will and sexually assaulting her.

Authorities reported they had met in person, months after first meeting online, and it turned violent. He wouldn’t let her have her phone, except to order food.

At that hour, her best hope was to get a message to a restaurant three and a half miles away. And the Bermejo family is grateful to the employee who did call the police and explained the situation.

“Just knowing that like, we were there and that being open 24 hours allowed her to have a way to get help,” Bermejo’s daughter, Alicia Bermejo, said.

The suspect opened the door, according to court documents, later admitting he thought the young woman’s food had arrived, but instead, it was the police.

That man, identified as 32-year-old Kemoy Royal, is charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment, among other counts.

He’s also charged in the attempted sexual assault of another young woman days earlier, which allegedly took place at Royal’s home on June 14.

Somehow, that 26-year-old victim was able to get away, and she reported it the next day.

It’s unclear why police hadn’t arrested Royal for that first incident.

He is now behind bars, all thanks to that Grubhub order.

After the ordeal, the Bermejo family got a call from the victim’s friend.

“They called to thank us and just to be like, ‘Thank you so much for helping my friend and just, you know making sure that she was fine,’” Alicia Bermejo said.

The family said they give the victim credit for her quick thinking in a frightening situation.

“I can’t even imagine,” Alice Bermejo said. “I hope someday we get to meet her.”

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
LIVE: Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Heat advisory for Wednesday, June 22.
Closing in on 100° temperatures
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before a House panel investigating the workplace...
Goodell: NFL addressed team's toxic culture
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood
The FDA is expected to propose a rule that will limit nicotine levels in tobacco products.
US to propose rule to limit nicotine in tobacco products