Sundried Tomato and Prosciutto Pasta with Clams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sundried tomatoes and clams are to the Italians what peanut butter and jelly is to an American kid. They are often combined with meats and other flavors to create wonderful pasta entrées in Italy. Can’t think a better way to start the summer!

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

½ cup sundried tomatoes

¼ cup prosciutto or ham, chopped

3 dozen small manilla clams

12 ounces linguini, cooked

¼ cup olive oil, divided

¼ cup minced onion

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cups diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

½ cup sliced artichoke hearts

¼ cup dry white wine

¼ cup shellfish or chicken stock

⅓ cup sliced black olives

1 tbsp chopped fresh oregano

Salt and black pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

Method:

Soak sundried tomatoes in hot water for 15 minutes to re-hydrate. Drain and chop. Prepare linguini according to package directions. Drain and rinse well under cold water. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil to keep the pasta from sticking.

In a large sauté pan, heat the remaining olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, garlic, bell peppers, and artichoke hearts then cook for 3–5 minutes. Deglaze with white wine. Add stock, sundried tomatoes, prosciutto, and olives. Simmer an additional 3–5 minutes. Season to taste using salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Add clams, cover, and steam to open, approximately 10 minutes. Reheat pasta under hot water until thoroughly heated and mix with the clam sauce. Serve hot.

