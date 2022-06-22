Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sundried Tomato and Prosciutto Pasta with Clams

Stirrin' It Up: Sundried Tomato and Prosciutto Pasta with Clams (June 22, 2022)
Stirrin' It Up: Sundried Tomato and Prosciutto Pasta with Clams (June 22, 2022)(WAFB)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sundried tomatoes and clams are to the Italians what peanut butter and jelly is to an American kid. They are often combined with meats and other flavors to create wonderful pasta entrées in Italy. Can’t think a better way to start the summer!

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

½ cup sundried tomatoes

¼ cup prosciutto or ham, chopped

3 dozen small manilla clams

12 ounces linguini, cooked

¼ cup olive oil, divided

¼ cup minced onion

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cups diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

½ cup sliced artichoke hearts

¼ cup dry white wine

¼ cup shellfish or chicken stock

⅓ cup sliced black olives

1 tbsp chopped fresh oregano

Salt and black pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

Method:

Soak sundried tomatoes in hot water for 15 minutes to re-hydrate. Drain and chop. Prepare linguini according to package directions. Drain and rinse well under cold water. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil to keep the pasta from sticking.

In a large sauté pan, heat the remaining olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, garlic, bell peppers, and artichoke hearts then cook for 3–5 minutes. Deglaze with white wine. Add stock, sundried tomatoes, prosciutto, and olives. Simmer an additional 3–5 minutes. Season to taste using salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Add clams, cover, and steam to open, approximately 10 minutes. Reheat pasta under hot water until thoroughly heated and mix with the clam sauce. Serve hot.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Sundried Tomato and Prosciutto Pasta with Clams
Stirrin' It Up: Ultimate Burger (June 16, 2022)
Ultimate Burger
Stirrin' It Up: Ultimate Burger
Stirrin' It Up: The Perfect Grilled Steak (June 14, 2022)