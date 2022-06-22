Put your fitness to the test at the Baton Rouge Gym Wars Competition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Exercising makes us feel better physically and mentally. It’s something you may have stopped during the pandemic, but this weekend, you have a chance to get back into it.

The Gym Wars Competition is happening Saturday, June 25 at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge.

Gym Owner Travis Stewart of The Stew Compound has partnered with Healthy BR to have the event. They’re hoping to promote health wellness and fitness through the community.

Stewart said they are challenging local gyms and trainers to form teams and enter them into the Gym Wars competition.

The competition is comprised of several challenge courses, and circuit types of exercises such as Tug-of-War, Relay Races, and more.

The competition will consist of group and individual events. There will also be fun games for kids, vendor tables, music, and education on living a healthier lifestyle. This will be a fun family event for the whole community as the local gyms compete for the Team Healthy Crown.

